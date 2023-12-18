Jasmin Bhasin goes bold in black co ord set, see photos

Jasmin Bhasin recently turned heads with her bold and beautiful fashion statement, as captured in a series of striking photos. The actress showcased her style prowess in an all-black coordinated set, exuding confidence and glamour.

Decoding Jasmin Bhasin’s stylish all black look

In the ensemble, Jasmin wore a chic high-neck, body-skimming top with full sleeves, paired elegantly with a mini sequined black skirt. The actress complemented her outfit with a pulled-back sleek hairbun, adding the sheer glam to the look.

Jasmin’s makeup game was on point, featuring sleek eyebrows, smudgy smokey eyes, and pink lips that perfectly accentuated her bold look. The diva completed her stylish appearance with a pair of stunning drop earrings and fashionable black boots.

Check out photos:

The overall effect was a combination of boldness and elegance, making Jasmin Bhasin’s black co-ord set a noteworthy fashion moment, leaving fans and fashion enthusiasts in awe of her striking style.

Netizens’ Reactions

One wrote, “You know there was a game named forbidden treasure and It’s dig to get treasure. If I wish to get you what’ll be digging for you ?” this comes as Jasmin Bhasin captioned the photo saying “Forbidden” along with black heart emoji.

Another wrote, “Miss Bhasin can Slay in both traditional and western”

A third user wrote, “She looks just like a dream, the prettiest girl I have ever seen”

What are your thoughts on this stylish all black look by Jasmin? Let us know in the comments.