Jasmin Bhasin is one of the leading actresses from the Indian tv industry. The diva became a household name after her participation in the show Bigg Boss. Later to that, the actress never had to look back in her career. Owing to that, the diva also earned herself a huge fanbase on her Instagram handle. All thanks to her regular engaging content that she posts on her Instagram.

As of late, the diva has shared a reel video on her Instagram, where we can see her all gorgeous in a pink lehenga choli. Keeping it all dreamy, divine and surreal in the video, the actress can be seen vibing to the popular song Mi Amor. The actress decked the traditional wear with her long sleek hair. She kept her makeup minimal, keeping her eyes dewy soft, pink lips and her forever gorgeous smile on point.

Being a Pollywood sensation, the actress captioned the video in Punjabi, saying, “ho sangdi te zulfa naal feere khed di☺️#reelsinstagram #reelsindia #reelitfeelit”

Here take a look at the video-

Soon after she shared the video on her Instagram handle,

one wrote, “Babyyy am falling for youu!!😩🤌🏻💗”

Another commented, “Jannat se utri hai jese koi Parii hai tu kitni Haseen hai haaan sir pe chadi hai tu..”

A third user wrote, “Stop being soo pretty plss am falling for youu over & over again!”

What are your thoughts on the above video?