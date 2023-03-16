Nothing can take the ‘saree’ out of an Indian. No matter where you are, your sense of style in sarees never ditches you! And that’s what, Jasmin Bhasin, the beautiful Pollywood actress lives by. The actress has now shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her all decked up in a sheer designer saree, leaving her fans superawed with her smile in the series.

In the reel video, that she made with some beautiful candid moments in the designer saree look, we can see Jasmin Bhasin wearing a beautiful pastel hued silk saree. She teamed it with matching blouse. The actress completed the look with mid-parted sleek hairbun, filled-in eyebrows, dewy soft eyes and nude pink lips. She rounded it off with golden chandbalis and utmost grace.

She can be seen in her most jovial mood in the pictures, as she shared the reel on her social media. Sharing the reel, the actress wrote, “Me , my benarasi & my Chandbali 💗#reels #reelsinstagram #reelitfeelit”

Check out and take some mandatory cues from the actress-

On the work front, Jasmin Bhasin shot to fame and became a household name after her participation in the show Bigg Boss. Soon after that, she also got featured in countless music videos that became hit. She is also an Instagram influencer as of now. She owns a huge fan following on her IG handle. All thanks to her lovely fashion folios and style files that she drops on her IG handle every now and then.