Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video

Jasmin doesn't stop at just the outfit. Her attention to detail extends to her hair and makeup too! With a pulled-back sleek hairdo, she adds a touch of oomph that'll leave you gasping for breath

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
04 Jul,2023 08:10:55
Jasmin Bhasin keeps sensuality in check in embellished black saree, see video

Jasmin Bhasin epitomises elegance and sensuality, and is here to set your heart aflutter with her jaw-dropping look in an embellished black saree. And with it, she takes the fashion game to a new level! We can see her in a stylish black sheer saree adorned with mesmerizing golden embellishments that scream luxury. But that’s not all! She adds an extra dose of oomph with a golden strappy shimmery blouse that perfectly complements her ensemble.

Well, while she steals it with her look in saree, Jasmin doesn’t stop at just the outfit. Her attention to detail extends to her hair and makeup too! With a pulled-back sleek hairdo, she adds a touch of oomph that’ll leave you gasping for breath.

And let’s not forget about her makeup, which takes a daring and bold turn. Imagine smudgy smokey shimmery eyes that could rival the stars in the night sky, paired with subtle nude lips that leave a tantalizing hint of mystery. And that’s what we could infer from Jasmin’s stunning look from the timeline.

Check out video-

The shoot concept and design were masterfully curated by @nehaadhvikmahajan and @bridalsbynam, who brought their artistic vision to life. But that’s not all! Jasmin’s glamorous transformation wouldn’t be complete without the expertise of @nehaadhvikmahajan, who flawlessly handled her makeup, hair, and styling. With their magical touch, they ensured that every detail was on point, leaving Jasmin looking like an absolute goddess.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

