Jasmin Bhasin Shares Her ‘Hemkund Sahib Ji’ Trekking Experience, BF Aly Goni Reacts

Jasmin Bhasin is an avid traveler. She loves to explore the world, witness breathtaking nature and new cultures, try new cuisines, and embark on an adventurous journey. Recently, she jetted off for her trekking trip, where the diva had great fun, and her new Instagram photos are proof.

Jasmin Bhasin’s Trekking Experience And Aly Goni’s Reaction

On her Instagram handle, Jasmin shared a series of captivating photos showcasing insights from her thrilling trek. The opening frame shows the Bigg Boss 14 contestant posing with a big smile on her face, with breathtaking visuals of blue skies, crystal clear water, and huge mountains creating a dreamy view. The other photos are insights from the trek trip.

From finding unique flowers to struggling to climb the mountain, Jasmin had a great experience. In her caption, the actress revealed surprising details about her trip, from trekking 15.200 ft to visit Hemkund Sahib Ji to witnessing blissful nature; Jasmin did all on her bucket list.

In the long caption, Jasmin wrote, “Trekked 15,200 ft to visit Hemkund Sahib ji and valley of flowers. It was on my bucket list since long but could not do it for some of the other reasons but finally I made it happen. What a beautiful and fulfilling experience. Meeting new people, learning and getting inspired from them. Universe never stop me from learning new things and having new experiences. Trekking will be on my yearly list now.”

Reacting to Jasmin’s trekking experience boyfriend Aly Goni in the comments dropped red heart and heart popping out emojis.