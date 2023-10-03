Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin ups sass in a cutout beige maxi dress, and Arjit Taneja feels the heat

Jasmin Bhasin just turned up the heat on Instagram, and her sassy style is causing quite the sensation. In a recent reel she shared, she looked like the ultimate queen of swag, donning a stunning cutout sheer beige maxi dress.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
03 Oct,2023 03:00:35
Jasmin Bhasin just turned up the heat on Instagram, and her sassy style is causing quite the sensation. In a recent reel she shared, she looked like the ultimate queen of swag, donning a stunning cutout sheer beige maxi dress. Her long wavy hair, bold eye makeup, and nude lips perfectly complemented the look, making her appear like an absolute dream.

It’s safe to say that her fans were left completely shocked by her glam quotient. And it seems the list of admirers doesn’t end there, as Arjit Taneja couldn’t help but drop not one but two fire emojis in the comments, adding his vote to the sizzle factor!

Check out-

Beyond her sizzling Instagram presence, Jasmin Bhasin has also left her mark in the entertainment world. Known for her remarkable performances in popular television shows like “Dil Se Dil Tak” and her electrifying stint in reality TV, including Bigg Boss, she has captured hearts and carved a niche for herself in the industry.

In a world where fashion meets flair and talent meets charisma, Jasmin Bhasin stands out as a true style icon and a force to be reckoned with in the entertainment industry. Her reel may have set the internet ablaze, but her star power and versatility keep her audience constantly enthralled. We can’t wait to see what this diva has in store for us next!

