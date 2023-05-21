ADVERTISEMENT
Jasmin Bhasin wants to get ‘healed’ in life

Jasmin Bhasin continues to give us goals with her Maldives diaries. The actress can be seen cherishing the best times as she explores Furaveri Maldives. Scroll below to check out video

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
21 May,2023 12:55:56
Jasmin Bhasin has showcased her talent and versatility in various roles. Jasmin Bhasin has carved a successful career for herself in the entertainment industry as an actor.

Jasmin Bhasin has garnered immense popularity on social media platforms. With a strong and dedicated fan base, she has amassed a large following and continues to engage and interact with her fans regularly. Her vibrant personality, stunning photographs, and updates about her professional and personal life keep her followers captivated and eagerly awaiting her posts.

And here she has shared a video from Maldives:

Sharing the video she wrote, “Mandatory Maldives because 🌊☀️🏝️ heal me ❤️@furaveriresort @journeyrouters #furaveri #furaverimaldives #journeyrouters #travelwithjr #manymemories”

Furaveri Maldives

Furaveri Maldives is renowned for its world-class facilities and amenities, ensuring a truly memorable stay. Dive into the dazzling underwater world by embarking on snorkeling or scuba diving excursions, where vibrant coral reefs and an array of marine life await exploration. For those seeking relaxation, the resort’s luxurious spa offers rejuvenating treatments and therapies, leaving you feeling pampered and revitalized.

The culinary experiences at Furaveri are a delight for the senses. Indulge in a gastronomic journey with a variety of dining options, including beachfront restaurants, where you can savor delectable international cuisine and fresh seafood dishes. With breathtaking views of the Indian Ocean as your backdrop, every dining experience at Furaveri is a feast for both the palate and the eyes.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

