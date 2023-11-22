Jasmin Bhasin Wraps Up Shoot For Her Punjabi Film Carry On Jattiye; Expresses Gratitude

Jasmin Bhasin the talented actress is all smiles as she wraps up the shoot for her prestigious project, the Punjabi film titled Carry On Jattiye. The film stars Gippy Grewal, Sargun Mehta, Jasmin Bhasin and Sunil Grover, and will hit the theatres on July 26 next year. The upcoming film is part of Gippy Grewal-led ‘Carry on Jatta’ franchise.

‘Carry on Jattiye’ is directed by Smeep Kang and produced by Kumar Mangat Pathak, Gippy Grewal, Ravneet Kaur Grewal, Abhishek Pathak, Vinod Aswal and Divay Dhamija.

Actors Jaswinder Bhalla, Nasir Chinyoti, Nirmal Rishi and Rupinder Rupi are part of the cast. The movie is currently being shot in London.

Jasmin who wrapped up shoot recently of the film posted a gratitude message to the makers and cast and crew.

She wrote on social media,

Last shot and we wrap up #carryonjattiye Started it with a smile and ending it with even a bigger smile, fab schedule fab people #gratitude@humblemotionpictures

In the picture, she is seen wearing a casual pink top with blue denim pants. And as explained in her write-up, Jasmin posed with a big smile on her face!!

Are you all happy for Jasmin? Are you eager to see her in this Punjabi film?