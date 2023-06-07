ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin's beautiful Abu Dhabi diaries is too wonderful to handle

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. Well, let's check out the latest that's happening at her end and well, you will certainly love it

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
07 Jun,2023 08:48:20
Jasmin Bhasin's beautiful Abu Dhabi diaries is too wonderful to handle

Jasmin Bhasin is one of the most loved and admired divas in the Hindi TV space. Slowly and steadily, Jasmin has started to spread her wings like a true damsel and in the process, she has also done good quality work in other industries. Well, we have so far loved her progress. Jasmin has been a part of the Hindi TV and digital entertainment industry for many years and well, with every new year as well as new project that she undertakes, Jasmin Bhasin continues to climb the ladder of success higher and higher to become the favourite of the masses. Each and everything that Jasmin today does from her end becomes viral and a reason to celebrate and feel happy for her fans. Well, we truly love every bit of it. Some time back, she was having a blast while enjoying her trip at Madrid and well, the photos and reels were extremely aesthetic.

Check out how Jasmin Bhasin takes over internet by storm in Abu Dhabi:

One of the best and most important things about Jasmin Bhasin has to be the fact that come what may, she’s never really short of confidence due to which, whenever she tries any new fashion and swag avatar, 9/10 times, it works wonderfully on her and for all the good reasons. Well, this time, the gorgeous actress is seen winning hearts with perfection in her stunning and amazing latest photos from Abu Dhabi and well, we are truly loving all of it. Well, do you want to check it out ladies and gentlemen? See below folks –

Well, absolutely and an amazing, right ladies and gentlemen? Brilliant and sensational, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Jasmin Bhasin's adorable camel love moment in Abu Dhabi
Jasmin Bhasin's adorable camel love moment in Abu Dhabi
Time to skip to the 'good part' ft. Jasmin Bhasin
Time to skip to the 'good part' ft. Jasmin Bhasin
What A Beauty: Jasmin Bhasin will make you love (unseen video alert)
What A Beauty: Jasmin Bhasin will make you love (unseen video alert)
A sneak-peek into Jasmin Bhasin's latest favourite meal
A sneak-peek into Jasmin Bhasin's latest favourite meal
Romantic TV Celebs: Divyanka Tripathi gives shoutout to hubby Vivek Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic video with Aly Goni goes viral
Romantic TV Celebs: Divyanka Tripathi gives shoutout to hubby Vivek Dahiya, Jasmin Bhasin's romantic video with Aly Goni goes viral
Jasmin Bhasin takes over Maldives by storm in backless outfit, we are sweating
Jasmin Bhasin takes over Maldives by storm in backless outfit, we are sweating
Latest Stories
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Watch: Vicky Kaushal and Sara Ali Khan visit Siddhivinayak temple after Zara Hatke Zara Bachke success, check out
Nikki Tamboli burns sensuality quotient in orange shimmery deep-neck lehenga, we are crushing
Nikki Tamboli burns sensuality quotient in orange shimmery deep-neck lehenga, we are crushing
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of 'Kayfa Haluka', check out
Jannat Zubair Rahmani dazzles in black in first look of 'Kayfa Haluka', check out
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Avneet Kaur introduces Vishal Jethwa to her 'world', see full video
Anushka Sen is back to her baby, come check out
Anushka Sen is back to her baby, come check out
'Wanderlust' diaries ft. 'romantic couple' Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
'Wanderlust' diaries ft. 'romantic couple' Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya
Read Latest News