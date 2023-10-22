Television | Celebrities

Jasmin Bhasin’s guide to curl the perfect party wear dress, check out photos

Jasmin Bhasin doesn't just turn up the glam; she cranks it up to a whole new level. Recently, the stunning actress graced the scene in a breathtaking sequined silver sleeveless midi dress that could outshine the stars

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Oct,2023 14:15:29
Jasmin Bhasin’s guide to curl the perfect party wear dress, check out photos 863366
Credit: salmamoizali Instagram

Jasmin Bhasin doesn’t just turn up the glam; she cranks it up to a whole new level. Recently, the stunning actress graced the scene in a breathtaking sequined silver sleeveless midi dress that could outshine the stars. But that’s not all – she topped this sartorial masterpiece with a statement feather jacket, making it clear that she’s here to redefine the fashion game.

Let’s take a closer look at Jasmin’s look

Jasmin’s choice of attire is more than just a dress; it’s a work of art. The sequins glistened like a million tiny stars, creating an aura of shimmering elegance. And the feather jacket? Well, that’s the epitome of boldness and glamour that only someone like Jasmin can effortlessly carry off.

Completing the look with her long wavy hairdo, sleek eyebrows, dewy eyes, and those lovely nude pink lips, she reminded us that true beauty doesn’t need excessive adornment. It’s about highlighting your natural charm, and Jasmin does it with perfection.

Check out photos:

Jasmin Bhasin’s guide to curl the perfect party wear dress, check out photos 863364

Jasmin Bhasin’s guide to curl the perfect party wear dress, check out photos 863365

But what’s a dazzling dress without the right footwear and accessories? Jasmin opted for sparkly stilettos that not only add a touch of dazzle to her ensemble but also elevate her poise. The statement earrings she chose are the icing on the cake, adding a touch of elegance to her already stunning look.

With every pose, Jasmin oozes glam and poise, leaving us all in awe. She doesn’t just give us goals; she defines them. It’s a reminder that fashion is more than just clothing; it’s a form of self-expression, and in this sequined masterpiece, Jasmin Bhasin has spoken loud and clear. If you’re seeking style inspiration, look no further than this diva who effortlessly embodies glamour and allure.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

Comment Box

Related Post

Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch] 863280
Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch]
Festive Dress Code For Women: From lehenga to sarees Jasmin Bhasin’s favourite picks 862800
Festive Dress Code For Women: From lehenga to sarees Jasmin Bhasin’s favourite picks
Adorable! Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni send special gift to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s daughter 862602
Adorable! Jasmin Bhasin-Aly Goni send special gift to Rahul Vaidya-Disha Parmar’s daughter
Who Is Jasmin Bhasin's First Love, Find Out? 861604
Who Is Jasmin Bhasin’s First Love, Find Out?
Let those ‘locks’ be free! Style your open hair like Ashi Singh, Jasmin Bhasin & Sumbul Touqeer 861260
Let those ‘locks’ be free! Style your open hair like Ashi Singh, Jasmin Bhasin & Sumbul Touqeer
Jasmin Bhasin enjoys grooming session after hospital discharge 860738
Jasmin Bhasin enjoys grooming session after hospital discharge

Latest Stories

Salman Khan's 'Weekend Ka Vaar' on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and 'Chand Jalne Laga' stars 863437
Salman Khan’s ‘Weekend Ka Vaar’ on COLORS’ Bigg Boss to welcome Kangana Ranaut, Tanu & Gippy Grewal, and ‘Chand Jalne Laga’ stars
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of 'Ganapath' with Fans in Epic Style! 863427
Tiger Shroff and Jackky Bhagnani Set the Stage on Fire as They Celebrate the Release of ‘Ganapath’ with Fans in Epic Style!
Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos 863351
Avneet Kaur redefines ‘chic’ in white power suit, check out photos
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai 863439
Exclusive: Preeti Puri Choudhary joins the post-leap cast of Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress 863362
Esha Gupta champions the cutout glam in chocolate brown maxi dress
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how 863229
Give your ethnic festive wardrobe a Kareena Kapoor twist, here’s how
Read Latest News