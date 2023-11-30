Jasmine Bhasin gives barbiecore casual spin in oversized tracksuit, check out

Jasmine Bhasin, the former Bigg Boss participant, recently graced her Instagram followers with a delightful display of barbiecore fashion. In her latest video, the actress radiates joy while donning an oversized rani pink co-ord tracksuit. The vibrant ensemble, paired with a stylish cross bag, reflects her bold fashion choices.

The actress opted for a minimal makeup look, accentuating her features with subtle pink lips. Her choice of hoop earrings adds a touch of glamour, perfectly complementing the overall aesthetic. Bhasin’s fashion statement underscores the significance of self-love, as she emphasizes, “Self-love always comes first.” Her empowering message encourages others to join the self-love journey, creating a positive ripple effect in the realm of personal well-being.

In her caption, Bhasin not only showcases her fashion prowess but also extends an invitation to her followers, urging them to embrace self-love and share their own reels with her. This interaction fosters a sense of community, as individuals are encouraged to celebrate themselves and each other in a collective journey of self-appreciation. Overall, Jasmine Bhasin’s latest video not only showcases her chic style but also resonates with a message of empowerment and self-love.