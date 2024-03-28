Regal Vibes: Jasmine Bhasin Looks Simply Divine In A Blue Printed Sharara Set

Jasmine Bhasin is a well-known Indian actress in the television industry. The diva seizes every opportunity to express herself in a way that turns heads wherever she goes. Her fashion sense is defined by adaptability, confidence, and elegance. Her flawless style never fails to impress, whether stalking the red carpet or posting casual photos on social media. However, the actress exemplifies elegance in modern-day inspiration in a blue-printed Sharara outfit for a photograph.

Jasmine Bhasin’s Sharara Set Appearance-

The telly actress looks elegant in a blue-printed sharara set and has uploaded a picture series on Instagram. The diva donned a blue printed pleated on one side, printed deep V-neckline border, sleeveless, with an attached flared small pleated short kurta, floral printed matching flared layered floor-length pants, and matching dupatta with lace border. The outfit is from Archana Kochhar Official, costing Rs. 39,200.

She fashioned her hair into a middle-parted wavy hairstyle. The diva applied glam makeup with shimmery highlighted eyeshadow, blushy highlighted cheeks, and glossy lips. She paired her outfit with long blue and white earrings, gold rings, bangles by Swabhimann Jewellery, a diamond bindi, and gold heels. In the pictures, she flaunts her ethnic outfit with a charming attitude.

Did you like Jasmine’s ethnic look? Let us know your opinions in the comments below, and stay updated on IWMBuzz.com.