Warning 2: Jasmine Bhasin drops unseen BTS moments from sets

Jasmine Bhasin, the popular Punjabi actress, has shared cheerful moments from the upcoming movie ‘Warning 2,’ scheduled for release on February 2. In a series of lively stills posted on social media, Jasmine exudes joy, donning a beautiful white salwar suit that perfectly complements her long wavy hair and a subtle dewy makeup look, accompanied by her radiant smile.

The actress expressed her excitement by sharing her favorite moments from the film through a reel and captioned it, “My favourite stills from #warning2 😍 #warning2⚠️ releasing on 2nd Feb!!”

Here take a quick look:

About Warning 2

‘Warning 2’ features Jasmine alongside a talented ensemble cast including Gippy Grewal, Dheeraj Kumar, Prince Kanwaljit Singh, Raghveer Boli, and others. Directed by Amar Hundal, the film promises an engaging cinematic experience. Notably, ‘Warning 2’ marks Jasmine’s second collaboration with Gippy Grewal, adding anticipation for their on-screen chemistry.

Fans can look forward to the theatrical release of ‘Warning 2’ on February 2, where Jasmine Bhasin’s vibrant presence and the dynamic cast are expected to captivate audiences.

As the countdown begins, the actress’s social media updates provide a sneak peek into the lively and enchanting moments awaiting moviegoers in this much-anticipated release. With a mix of talent, chemistry, and a captivating storyline, ‘Warning 2’ aims to be a must-watch film for movie enthusiasts, promising entertainment on the big screen.