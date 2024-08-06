Jasmin Bhasin gives an update after suffering corneal damage & wearing eye patches on both eyes

Actor Jasmine Bhasin has witnessed quite a tumultuous few days recently, and one that has been rather difficult for her to go through. One would remember how she suffered corneal eye damage owing to wearing lenses in the past. This led her to wear an eye patch on both her eyes thus making life rather difficult for her to power through.

However, earlier today, she was spotted by the paparazzi while wearing black sunglasses. This prompted the paps to immediately ask her to stop and then ask how are her eyes now. Responding in a happy tone, she said that it was all good now. This indeed is a huge relief for not just the actor but the millions of her fans as well, who have been equally worried for her after she went through a tough ordeal recently.

Bhasin had even posted earlier on her Instagram stories showing her eyes and thanking the doctors that have treated her. Her caption read, ‘finally free from eye patch and out of danger zone,’ as she expressed gratitude to the team.

Parallely, Bhasin has been dating actor Aly Goni for a long time now, and the latter currently appears on Laughter Chefs on Colors TV. And Bhasin has been more active in the Punjabi film industry for a while now, as starred in Warning 2 and has Carry On Jattiye and Ardaas Sarbat De Bhale di in the pipeline.