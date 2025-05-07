Jasmin Bhasin Breaks Silence On If She Will Convert To Marry Aly Goni

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni are the cutest couple in town. Their love story began inside Bigg Boss 14 house and, since then, they have been inseparable. Their chemistry, compatibility and unbreakable bond with each other often inspire others. As the duo belong to different religions, they both become victims of trolls, many criticizing their relationship. In addition, people often claim that the actress will convert herself to marry Aly, just like actress Dipika Kakkar.

In a recent podcast interview with Siddharth Kanan, actress Jasmin Bhasin broke her silence on whether she will convert to marry Alg Goni. When Siddharth asked Jasmin about the difficulties she faced saving a Muslim guy, the actress revealed that it was new to her family, but as they are educated and broadminded, they just asked Jasmin not to comprise herself as a person.

Further, talking about her and Aly’s relationship, Jasmin highlights that both of them never had any religious expectations of each other nor did they force each other to do anything, as both of them respect each other’s religion and their prayers. The actress emphasized that Aly never asked her to convert, and it was never the problem, hinting that she wouldn’t convert to marry Aly.

However, responding to people comparing Jasmin and Aly with others like Dipika-Ibrahim and Vivian-Nouran, Jasmin boldly said that she doesn’t care about it because it doesn’t affect her as she knows what’s there in her life, and she is happy.