Aly Goni Expresses Concern For Family As They Nearly Escape Terror Attack In Jammu, Credits Indian Army

After the terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu, and Kashmir has become a hot spot as chances are high that the terrorists might attack again. And it did happen last night, though India dealt with it very smartly; actor Aly Goni, whose hometown is in Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his concerns over the current situation in the country.

On Friday, 9 May, Aly shared a bunch of photos with his mother, father, and family members, including Jasmin Bhasin. With these adorable photos, he expressed his concern over the current situation in the country as his family nearly escaped a terror attack last night. He also highlighted that it is very difficult for the people who live near the borders – “Sleepless and shattered, stuck out of India as my family in jammu endures last night’s attack. My whole family, children, and parents face the terror of drones and unrest, yet some people glorify this war from the comfort of their homes, posting on social media. It’s not that easy for those near the border.”

Aly Goni expressed his gratitude to the Indian Army and Indian Air Force for his family’s safety saying, “Thanks to our IAF And Indian Army, praying for safety and peace.”

Aly Goni currently appears in the comedy cooking show Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 2. He was the winner of Laughter Chefs Unlimited Entertainment Season 1.