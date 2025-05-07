Jasmin Bhasin Finally Broke Her Silence About Sidharth Shukla And On Marrying Aly Goni

Recently in an interview with Siddharth Kannan, she was asked a question to share a special memory of her with Sidharth Shukla. Jasmin replied, ‘Sidharth and I loved eating food a lot. Whenever we used to talk on the set, we used to talk mostly about food. He and I were big foodies. Sidharth enjoyed his life a lot and helped everyone. He has supported me a lot and given me a lot of confidence. Even when it was not his scene, he still used to motivate me by standing in the sun in the heat.

When Jasmin was asked what happened to her when Sidharth Shukla passed away? How was that moment? Jasmin said, ‘They say that one does not realise the time, the last conversation between Siddharth and me was very fun and casual, and he had said that we would meet, I also wanted to meet him but before we could meet, I got the news of his death, that was the time when I faced anxiety and panic attack for the first time, I was very shocked that he went away without even saying goodbye.

Jasmin was also asked if she ever dated Sidharth Shukla. Then she says, ‘Never, I never dated Sidharth, I was in a relationship with someone else at that time and Sidharth knew him and they were good friends too.’

Jasmin also talked about the reaction of her parents when they learnt that she was dating Aly Goni, she said, ‘My family is very cool and educated, they did not have any problem, they just said never to compromise on anything due to the relationship, and when they met Aly, everyone started loving him.’

Regarding the wedding, Jasmin revealed that no date has been finalised yet and they are looking for an apartment to move in, but they still have the time for that.

Jasmin Bhasin and Aly Goni’s relationship blossomed from a friendship on the reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 9’ to a romantic one during their time on ‘Bigg Boss 14’. They are currently in a committed relationship and after five years of dating.