Jasmine Bhasin turns muse in mint green embellished lehenga choli [Watch]

Jasmin Bhasin, the stunning actress known for her impeccable style, recently graced the cover of Fab Look Magazine, and it’s safe to say she left us all mesmerized in her mint green lehenga choli. This ensemble was nothing short of a fashion fairytale, and we couldn’t help but fall in love with her sartorial choices!

The mint green lehenga choli was a vision to behold, and Jasmin carried it with absolute grace. The blouse, featuring a sweetheart neckline, was adorned with intricate embellishments that shimmered and shone, capturing the essence of elegance. But what really stole the show was the dori detailing on the back – a perfect blend of traditional and modern that showcased her style versatility.

Jasmin’s outfit was a symphony of mint green, with her long sequinned and embellished ghera skirt complementing the blouse beautifully. It was as if she stepped straight out of a royal palace, exuding a regal aura that was hard to ignore.

To complete this enchanting look, Jasmin opted for her signature long wavy hairdo, adding a touch of whimsy to her overall appearance. Minimal makeup allowed her natural beauty to shine through, proving that less is indeed more when it comes to slaying elegance in outfit.

Check out photos:

In her Instagram post, Jasmin playfully wrote, “On the cover of @fablookmagazine,” showcasing her gratitude for this stunning opportunity. She credited her magical transformation to the talented duo of founder and stylist @milliarora7777 and @ankittt.chadda.official. Her enchanting ensemble was designed by @vidhibysanjeela.365, and her hair and makeup were handled with finesse by @ankitamanwanimakeupandhair. To add the finishing touch of elegance, she adorned herself with exquisite jewels from @chosenbytejpal.

Jasmin Bhasin’s mint green extravaganza truly set the fashion world abuzz, proving once again that she is the muse we all adore and admire. This look was not just a cover story; it was a captivating fashion journey, a tale of style and glamour that left everyone craving for more.