Jennifer Winget Boss It Up In White-and-black Pantsuit, See Photos

Jennifer Winget is a queen of hearts. In her latest photos, the diva shows off her bossy style in a black-and-white pantsuit. Check out the photos and take clues.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
Jennifer Winget Boss It Up In White-and-black Pantsuit, See Photos 892105 Credit: Jennifer Winget Instagram

When it comes to stealing attention with new looks, Jennifer Winget never misses a chance to rule over hearts. With her unique and bold sense of style, she captives the onlookers and inspires them with her chic and confident attitude, just like her new look. In the latest pictures, the diva rocks her bossy look in a black-and-white pantsuit like never before.

For the new photoshoot, Jennifer wore a white shirt, leaving the upper buttons to give her a stylish appearance. She paired her look with chic black trousers and rocked her look with a black blazer. In the combination of black and white, Jennifer looks nothing short of wow. She knows to boss it up like a pro with her attitude.

Jennifer’s makeup is a perfect blend of simplicity and allure. Her open hairstyle adds a touch of elegance to her overall appearance. The bold winged eyeliner accentuates her beautiful eyes, while the rosy cheeks and glossy cherry lips enhance her natural beauty. The black bracelet she wears adds a statement touch, and the toe-point heels complete her look.

Jennifer Winget Boss It Up In White-and-black Pantsuit, See Photos 892103

Jennifer Winget Boss It Up In White-and-black Pantsuit, See Photos 892104

In the striking moments posing on the sofa, Jennifer impressed us with her sophistication and style. Her edgy look with a bossy attitude is a fan favorite. With this look, she reminds us of her fierce character, Maya, in the show Behadh.

We’re sure Jennifer’s latest look has left you impressed. We’d love to hear your thoughts on it, so please feel free to share in the comments box below.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

