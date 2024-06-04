Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Looks Gorgeous In Ivory Backless Gown, Watch!

Manisha Rani won the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11. Following her participation in Bigg Boss OTT season 2, the diva has become the buzz of the town. She drew attention to herself because of her unique personality. And now she makes headlines almost every day, whether through her videos or by offering a preview of her photoshoot. However, in an ivory backless gown, the diva looked great today at the IWMBuzz Digital Awards. Take a look at her beauty below-

Manisha Rani’s Ivory Gown Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Manisha Rani’s gown is a perfect blend of elegance and sophistication. The ivory hue adds a touch of timeless beauty, making her look ethereal. The backless gown is adorned with a strappy V-neckline, loose with intricate embroidery, sequin work all over the outfit, and train appearance, highlighting Manisha’s eye for detail and her preference for luxurious, high-quality fashion.

Manisha’s Glam Appearance-

She wore delicate pearl embellished ear studs and rings, adding just the right amount of sparkle without overwhelming her look. Manisha styled her hair in soft side, loose waves with a bun hairstyle, complementing the elegance of her gown and adding a touch of romance to her overall appearance. Her makeup was kept natural and glowing, with a highlighted face and peach lips focused on enhancing her natural features. In the video, she flaunts her oozing postures with gorgeous model expressions for the shoot.

