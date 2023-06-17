ADVERTISEMENT
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most popular and admired actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi TV and digital entertainment space and well, we love her for real. Well, let's check out her latest social media post that is grabbing our attention for the right reasons

Author: Subhojit Ghosh
17 Jun,2023 05:54:56
Kayfa Haluka: Jannat Zubair Rahmani releases teaser of upcoming music video, fans love it

Jannat Zubair Rahmani is one of the most beautiful and droolworthy actresses and performing artistes in the Indian TV and digital entertainment space and we love her for real. The actress has been a part of the entertainment fraternity for many years and well, that’s exactly why, she’s grown brilliantly in the industry courtesy of her hard work and efforts. Right from a very tender age, Jannat has focused on good quality work and that’s exactly why, she’s had the ability to foresee things and become successful in the most brilliant way in the creative field. She’s a successful artiste who loves to use her abilities to good effect in order to create a connection with her loyal legion of fans. Well, that’s exactly what we understand by a true artiste, ain’t it?

Check out this latest teaser of the song Kayfa Haluka featuring Jannat Zubair Rahmani:

As far as work is concerned, we are all aware of the fact that she had done a wonderful job in the project ‘Kulche Chole’. It was indeed a big hit and well, her fans and loyal admirers showered love on the project and on her like never before. Well, from one project to the other, Jannat Zubair Rahmani is moving swiftly and with perfection. Well, this time, Jannat Zubair Rahmani has finally shared the teaser of her upcoming music video song aka Kayfa Haluka and well, as expected, fans are loving the vibe of it and for real. Well, want to check it out? Here you go –

Well, absolutely amazing and super interesting, right folks? Brilliant and outstanding, ain’t it? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com

About The Author
Subhojit Ghosh

27, Entertainment Anchor, Passionate Writer, Talk-show host and someone who keeps genuine interest in entertainment as an art form. Loves to travel. Talks for a living.

