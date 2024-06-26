Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Shweta Tiwari’s Sweet Mother-Son Moment With Vishal Singh, Latter’s Cryptic Post Sparks Curiosity

Shweta Tiwari and Vishal Singh are well-known and talented actors in the industry. They appeared together in the television serial Begusarai and the most popular reality show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Aside from acting, the mother-son duo shares a sweet bond, and their Instagram is proof. Recently, Shweta Tiwari shared a picture of herself with Vishal Singh. Please take a look at their moment together!

Shweta Tiwari And Vishal Singh’s Moments Together-

Taking to Instagram post, Shweta Tiwari shared tons of pictures on Instagram. She looks gorgeous in a blue and white striped print, full sleeves, an oversized shirt, and white pants. She finishes off his look with a side-partition straight hairstyle and accessories with gold hoop earrings and red pointed shoes.

On the other hand, Vishal Singh opts for a pink checkered shirt and dark blue jeans. He styles his look with a red and white cap and sneakers. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari and his co-star Vishal Singh share pictures showing the duo bonding and candid moments over drinks in a cafe.

Shweta Tiwari posted pictures and wrote, “Babuwa..” with three red hearts and tagged Vishal Singh and #momandson.

Later, Vishal Singh shared a cryptic post that left fans speculating. He wrote a Shayari on his Instagram story that says, “Saala Mohabbat do ka woh pada hai, Jo Aapka jeevan bhar yaar rahega.”

