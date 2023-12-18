Learn the curl swag from Anushka Sen and Palak Sindhwani

Curls have always been a fashionable choice that never goes out of style. Palak Sindhwani and Anushka Sen, two fashion influencers, show us just how stylish and cool curls can be. Palak looks amazing in her white crop top and floral skirt, rocking her side-parted curly hair. On the other hand, Anushka Sen stuns in a pink dress with her wavy golden-highlighted hair. Their unique styles prove that curls are the perfect way to showcase elegance and set new fashion standards.

Palak Sindhwani aka Sonu Bhide stuns in curls

Palak, the TMKOC actress, exudes charm in a stunning white crop top and floral grey skirt, effortlessly complemented by her side-parted curly hairdo. Her style goals resonate with an effortless blend of sophistication and a touch of whimsy, inspiring admirers to embrace the timeless allure of curls.

Anushka Sen keeps it cool and quirky

Meanwhile, Anushka Sen adds her unique flair to the curl craze, captivating audiences in a one-shoulder pink side-slit bodycon dress. Her golden-highlighted wavy hair, elegantly parted on the side, adds a dash of allure to her ensemble. Anushka’s fashion goals extend beyond the outfit itself, emphasizing how curls can be the perfect companion for any chic look.

Together, Palak and Anushka showcase not just the beauty of curls but also set the tone for fashion enthusiasts seeking to make a statement with their distinct and effortlessly stylish choices.