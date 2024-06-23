Lesser Known Facts About YRKKH Fame Samridhii Shukla

Samridhii Shukla is a popular Indian actress. She is currently portraying the role of Abhira in the longest-running and popular TV show Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, produced by Rajan Shahi. With her stint in the show, the actress has become a household name. She is a combination of beauty and brains. However, fans love her fans on-screen appearance but wish to know more about her. So here, check out some lesser-known facts about Samridhii.

1) Samridhii Shukla was born on 14 November 1995 in Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh.

2) The Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is a powerhouse of talents. The diva is not just a good actor but also a good voice artist. She showed her this talent in the Hindi version of Bridgerton Season 3. She lent her voice to the character of Eloise Bridgerton.

3) Samridhii did her first voice-over at the age of 11 for the voice of a child in the show Sai Baba on Star Plus. Besides that, she also lent her voice to the role of Hannah Baker in the Hindi version of 13 Reasons Why in 2017.

4) Her journey as a voice-over artist is inspiring. In 2018, she dubbed the Hollywood film Mortal Engines in Hindi. She also did the voice-over for the Little Singham cartoon on Discovery Kids and Pogo.

5) Samridhii did voice-overs for Mighty Little Bheem, Chhota Bheem, Gunjan Saxena, Doraemon, Teen Titans Ho, Kung Fu Panda, Golmaal Jr., Deadpool, Project Power, Bumblebee, and many others.

Samridhii Shukla’s journey is incredible, from being a voice-over artist to becoming a leading lady on Indian television.