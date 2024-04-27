Let us know more about TV actress Aditi Bhatia’s Personal and Professional details & her Instagram followers

Aditi Bhatia is an Indian actress best known for her role as Ruhi Bhalla in the Star Plus television show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is the most beautiful actress and is well-known for her incredible style. Today, we’ll learn about her personal and professional details. Read below to learn more.

Aditi Bhatia’s Professional and Personal Appearance-

Career

Aditi Bhatia began her career as a child actress and has since appeared in films such as Vivah, Shootout at Lokhandwala, The Train, Chance Pe Dance, and Sargoshiyan. In 2015, she appeared as Bubbly Taneja on Zee TV’s Tashan-e-Ishq. From 2016 to 2019, she played Adult Ruhi Bhalla in Star Plus’ Yeh Hai Mohabbatein television show, which received widespread praise and a large following.

Education

The actress attended Thakur Public School in Kandivali, Mumbai, and Thakur College of Science & Commerce, Kandivali, Mumbai.

Personal Information

Date of birth– October 29, 1999

Birth Place– Mumbai, Maharashtra, India.

Age– 25 years.

Hobbies– watching movies and dancing.

Height– 5’3 inches

Weight– 58 kg

Mother name– Bina Bhatia

Father name– No information available

Favorite food– Pizza, Burger , and Chocolate

Favorite actor– Ranbir Kapoor and Akshay Kumar

Favorite Sport– Cricket

Favorite Destination– Miami, Paris , and Goa

Instagram Followers

On Instagram, she always gives her fans a glimpse of her work, personal life, and fashion-related posts. She is an active Instagram user with 6.4 million followers.

What do you think about Aditi Bhatia’s personal and professional appearance? Share your thoughts in the comment below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.