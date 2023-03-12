Sumedh Mudgalkar and Mallika Singh, the amazing stars and talented actors from the television world have now got their fans amused once again with their latest posts online. The stars left us baffled, as the former shared glimpse from his upcoming project, while the latter wowed with her beautiful fashion lookbook.

Sumedh Mudgalkar

The actor played the role of Krishna in the mythological daily soap, RadhaKrishn. The actor earlier was seen in the show Dil Dosti Dance, that showed up on Channel V. The actor apart from being a grand actor is also a stellar dancer too.

But that doesn’t just keep his craze on fire on Instagram. For this time, he turns out to be a grand singer too. The actor released his first solo ‘mere paas tum raho’. Sharing a glimpse on his Instagram, he wrote, “‘Mere Paas Tum Raho’ 🎶One of the things i always wanted to try was to sing, and here comes my first venture. Finally the song is making its way towards all of you and I can’t contain my excitement!”

Here take a look at the video-

He added, “A super melodious composition by @bharatkamalofficial Written by @shekharastitwa Produced by @mlrecordsindia @mohitlalwaniofficial”

Mallika Singh

The actress portrayed as Radha in the show. She is an avid social media user. And as of now, the actress stunned her fans with her amazing fashion deck ups. The diva took to her Instagram handle to share a stunning moment as she slips in a beautiful neon yellow puffy sleeved dress.

In the picture, we can see Mallika Singh wearing a gorgeous depe neck neon yellow dress. The outfit featured a textured brown belt around the waist. The actress completed the look with her long wavy hair, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Sharing the picture, she wrote, “Paradise and love! Right there it was born

The young hope✨”

Check out-