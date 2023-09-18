Television | Celebrities

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mayank Arora enjoys a dinner date with his on-screen sisters Pranali Rathod and Karishma Sawant. Check out the photos below

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actors not only share great bonds on screen but are also very close to each other in real life. The very famous squad of Pranali Rathod, Karishma Sawant, and Mayank Arora is one of the most loved siblings on-screen. Today, the trio, too, enjoys their adorable bond in real life with an amazing dinner date together.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Sibling’s Dinner Date

Mayank Arora took to his Instagram handle and shared a couple of photos with his beloved on-screen sisters. She can be seen posing with his ‘Laadlies’ with a big bright smile in the images. The trio served siblings’ goals with their cool bond. With the visuals, it seems the trio took time off to celebrate their friendship with an amazing dinner date.

For the wholesome dinner date, Pranali Rathod dons a multi-color halter neck top paired with a denim mini skirt; her minimal makeup rounds her appearance. On the other hand, Karishma Sawant opted for a colorful crop top paired with low-waist denim, like Pranali; she also completed her look with minimal glam. At the same time, Mayank Arora chose a white t-shirt underneath the maroon checkered shirt paired with denim pants.

