Meet Sriti Jha’s Chitnis Family In Zee TV’s New Show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye

Sriti Jha is quite active on social media and her fans are loving it for sure!! Why not? Sriti is going to appear on our television screens after a hiatus with Zee TV’s new show Kaise Mujhe Tum Mil Gaye. The show produced by Mukta Dhond has Sriti Jha and her long-time best friend Arijit Taneja playing the leads. As we know, Arijit and Sriti earlier worked in Zee TV’s Kumkum Bhagya. And now, they are in this brand new show, and the best part is that they play the leads.

Well, Sriti recently, introduced her fans to her character Amruta. She was seen in a wonderful pink saree with matching embellishments on her blouse. Now, it is time for Sriti to be seen with her family in the show, which is the Chitnis family.

In the picture posted, is Sriti’s onscreen family.

hemangiikavi

Miliye ‘Chitnis’ parivar se.

#KaiseMujheTumMilGaye mein 27 November se, raat 10 baje, sirf @zeetv aur kabhi bhi kahin bhi @zee5 par. #zeetv @zee5shows #AmrutaBhavaniChitnis

Actors Iqbal Azad, Hemangi Kavi, Rohit Choudhary play the Chitnis family, that is Amruta’s father, mother and brother.

You can check the picture here.

Picture Courtesy: Instagram

Are you all eager to meet the Chitnis family? How do you like Amruta Bhavani Chitnis with whatever you have seen and heard till now? Do you think Sriti will do a fab job in the role?