MerryChristmas: I am in London this year: Producer Sandiip Sikcand

Producer Sandiip Sikcand will be ushering in his Christmas this year in London. He is out of the country for work purposes and looks forward to celebrating Christmas, in the British style.

Says the Producer, “Yes, we keep a Christmas tree every year. This is something we started around 6-7 years ago. We decorate it every year, we put stockings outside the door, and eat a lot of Christmas cakes. We do the full Christmas drill.”

“My memories of Christmas have always been the ones in school. I went to a Catholic school. We always had a Christmas party. Having lived in Bandra all my life, Christmas has always been very close to me, going to Mount Mary Church every year, meeting friends, and going around Bandra to look at the lighting. I have been doing this for many years, it is like a tradition,” he says.

On his favourite engagements, he states, “I think all the sweets, the Christmas cake are my favourite engagements. My engagements are all related to eating sweets and desserts during Christmas.”

On his usual plans during Christmas, the Producer recollects, “If I am not travelling, I love going around Bandra. Enjoying the Bandra spirits during Christmas, and going to the Church are my regular acts during Christmas.”

“This year, my Christmas is going to be in London. I am back right in time for New Year’s. I look forward to celebrating British Christmas this time,” he adds.

He sends out a message, “I feel that we should all enjoy and be blessed with God’s grace during the festivity. May all the sufferings come to an end. I hope that this world is a war-free, hate-free and communally harmonic place to live in.”

Wishing all a Merry Christmas!!