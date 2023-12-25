MerryChristmas: We will be entertaining and hosting guests in our apartment in Goa: Meghna Naidu

Actress and model Meghna Naidu is happy to be celebrating Christmas with her husband Luis Miguel Reis. She looks forward to the fun they will have as a family during Christmas.

Says Meghna, “We have been keeping a Christmas tree at home for the last 35 years. Every year we bring out the tree and decorate it with lights and lots of bells and Santa’s.”

“My memories of decorating a Christmas tree are very fond. It is done with the help of everyone as we have a big size tree as of now. When we started many years ago, we used to have a small one, later with time the size of the tree has grown,” she adds.

Talking about her favourite memory of Christmas, she states, “My favourite has to be the time spent with family and friends at home and also friends’ homes who have parties. It is a time for making good memories and living the small moments to the fullest.”

On the plans for this year, Meghna avers, “Along with Christmas tree decorations, we also have a party because it is mom’s birthday and my wedding anniversary too. So yes, there are always celebrations starting from 15th December which is my sister’s birthday.”

She goes on, “This year we have guests coming from across the world to celebrate Christmas in Goa with us. So we will be entertaining and hosting them in Goa in our apartment and on the beach to celebrate Christmas and my anniversary.”

“December is the time to celebrate a lot of things for us in the family. So lots of parties and celebrations are in store already. Starting now we will be super busy with making sweet memories,” says the actress.

Lastly, on the message she wants to give to fans, “My message to everyone is always to try and spend time with family and loved ones during this time. Tell your people how important they are and tell them you love them. Show them your love and affection by doing small little things. Make the people around you feel important and make sure in all this you have a wonderful time and make beautiful memories with loved ones and cherish them forever ❤️”

Wishing all our readers a very Happy Christmas!!