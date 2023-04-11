Monalisa and Jasmin Bhasin’s onscreen work folios are well venerated amongst the Indian audiences, and they have a massive following on social media. They are renowned for their fashion sense and diverse acting abilities. They frequently serve as style icons for their followers and are regarded as such by many.

Monalisa looks cute in flared top

Monalisa took to her Instagram handle to share some candid pictures from her room. The actress is wearing a beautiful multicoloured striped flared mini top. She teamed it with matching black bottom. The actress rounded it off with curly long hair. For makeup, she decked it up with sleek eyebrows, winged eyes and pink lips.

Jasmin Bhasin looks preppy in neon yellow top

Jasmin Bhasin shared after makeover candid moments. Her final look suited her well. She is wearing a stylish neon yellow top. She teamed it with tie-dye stylish baggy trouser pants. The actress completed the look with her wavy hair, filled-in eyebrows, dewy eyes and nude lips.

Monalisa Work Front

Her work in Bhojpuri movies and television shows Monalisa aka Antara Biswas, the most well-known actress in the country. She has also made appearances in several Hindi movies and TV shows, including season 10 of the well-known reality series “Bigg Boss.” Prior to working in the entertainment industry, Monalisa was a model and a trained classical dancer. She also contributed to OTT Bengali series.

Jasmin Bhasin Work Front

Contrarily, Jasmin Bhasin is well-known for her roles in popular TV programmes like “Dil Se Dil Tak,” “Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel,” and “Bigg Boss” season 14. She has experience in dancing and has particpated in several dance reality shows, including season 9 of “Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa.”