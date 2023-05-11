ADVERTISEMENT
Television | Celebrities

Mouni Roy heaps praises for Karan Tacker, calls him ‘rockstar’

Mouni Roy shares a stunning picture of Karan Tacker on her Instagram stories, wishes him on his birthday, while calls him the ‘rockstar’, check out Mouni’s latest post below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
11 May,2023 06:55:20
Mouni Roy has now heaped praises for her friend Karan Tacker with her latest share on Instagram stories. The diva shared a picture of the dashing actor on her Instagram stories, wishing him on his birthday. What’s more, sharing the picture, the actress went all praises for the actor calling him the ‘rockstar.’

Mouni Roy heaps praise for Karan Tacker

As Karan Tacker turns a year older, Mouni Roy took to her social media handle to share a picture of the actor, heaping praise for the star. Sharing the picture, Roy wrote, “Happiest happiest birthday rockstar. Keep shining bright and being the happy mad soul you are. Love light and all the birthday brights” along with a love heart emoji.

Check out-

Karan Tacker on Financial Crisis

Earlier, the tv actor opened up on facing financial crisis in life. Speaking about it, he said, “I had a business with my dad,” he added, “The world hit recession in 2008, and that’s when my entire business went down. We had a tough time making ends meet as a family. At that time I started scouting for jobs. From my education I would have probably gotten a job for twenty five thousand, which was little for the kind of debt our business faced in the recession.” As quoted by HT.

Karan Tacker’s latest news

Recently the actor was on the headlines after news sprawled all across the industry with Karan joining Rohit Shetty led stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. However, the actor has not confirmed the news.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

