Karan Tacker Welcomes Someone Special In His New Car, Shares Photos

Actor Karan Tacker is on the ninth cloud right now as he recently welcomed a special member of his family. On his social media handle, the actor also shared pictures, building up the anticipation. In his Instagram story, Karan posted a photo of his new car, which was decorated with white and blue balloons, leaving the fans confused.

So let us reveal that Karan got his new car, a Mercedes Benz GLE decorated, which he purchased last year, to welcome someone special at home. This isn’t the new car post, but the actor welcomed a new member of his family. While he didn’t mention any details, he and his family have welcomed a baby boy, and this special decoration was arranged for the welcome of the newborn.

The actor, in his next post, shared the photo of the swing where he announced ‘it’s a boy.’ He also got emotional and wrote, “I’m not crying, you are (with a crying emoji).”

We congratulate Karan and his family for the newborn baby.

Karan Tacker is known for his appearance as Viren Singh Vadhera in Star Plus’s hit show Ek Hazaaron Mein Meri Behna Hai alongside Krystal D’Souza, where Nia Sharma and Kushal Tandon were also part of the show as leads. He has also been part of shows like Khakee: The Bihar Chapter and Special Ops.