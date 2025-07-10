Special Ops Star Karan Tacker Welcomes Newborn Baby, Shares Adorable Photo With Nephew

TV actor Karan Tacker, who once again captured the spotlight with his performance as Farooq Ali in the web series Special Ops, is now enjoying a delightful moment in his life. The actress recently welcomed a newborn baby, and today he also shared an adorable photo with him. Karan’s post expresses his joy at the arrival of the newborn.

Taking to his Instagram, Karan shared an adorable post introducing the newborn baby in his house. Also, as he turned uncle (Mama) with the newborn’s arrival, he expressed his feelings with the caption, “Introducing my nephew Azarius. Freshly arrived, forever loved.” However, it is the adorable snap of the uncle (Mama)-nephew duo that caught our attention.

In the photo, Karan is seen holding the little one in his arms, adoring him with a sweet smile as he looks at him. Karan as Mamu is the cutest, and this picture says it all. The actor welcomed the newborn with celebration and decoration, and his big smile hints at his happiness.

Karan’s nephew was born recently; however, after a brief period, the actor announced the news. With the arrival of his sister’s baby, the actor has embarked on a new journey, and no wonder he will be a super cool Mamu.

Celebrities like Neil Nitin Mukesh, Karishma Tanna, and Manish Malhotra, among others, wished the actor on the arrival of the newborn.