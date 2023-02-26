Mouni Roy and Hina Khan are active social media users. And here’s what they are up to in their lives. The popular tv actresses took to their Instagram handle to share videos, while the former dropped dance rehearsals, the latter shared a bombastic fashion transition video on her social media handle. Scroll down beneath to check on what the divas are up to.

Mouni Roy took to her Instagram handle to share a video straight from her dance rehearsal. The actress can be spotted in a brown bralette. She teamed it with black yoga pants. She rounded it off with sleek ponytail, kohled eyes and nude lips. The actress can be seen showing some crazy dance moves as she preps up for the Entertainer’s Tour.

Sharing the video, Mouni Roy wrote, “We are on this earth to Dance, what else are we here for ???? @theentertainerstour@qatarairways”

Here take a look-

Earlier she was seen as one of the judges in the dance reality show of Bengal, Dance Bangla Dance. She was featured in the music video, “Gati Vidhi” by YOYO Honeysingh. Her work as Junoon in the movie Brahmastra earned her immense love.

Hina Khan on the other hand dropped a stunning fashion transition video on her social media handle, keeping her fashion right on the edge. The actress at first shared a glimpse of her in no makeup and bathrobe, and the next moment she is all stunning beauty in an abstract wear. Keeping it all bossy and beautiful in her pantsuit, she completed the look with sleek haibun, winged eyes and nude lips.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “RiRi killed it..love this song.. #rudeboy #reelitfeelit #reelkarofeelkaro #trendingreels #ReelsWithHK”

Here take a look-