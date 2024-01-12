Mouni Roy turns up sass in unbuttoned olive green shirt and denim jeans

Indian actress Mouni Roy continues to captivate her fans with her stunning presence on social media. The actress recently treated her followers to a series of breathtaking photos posted on her Instagram account, causing a collective gasp from admirers.

In the latest snapshots, Mouni exuded glamour as she posed for the camera, opting for a casually unbuttoned shirt paired with stylish blue jeans. Eschewing accessories, she let her flowing tresses fall freely, showcasing her timeless beauty. The actress also shared images of herself seated on the floor in white shorts, accompanied by a chic black leather jacket. Describing these captivating clicks as “Love letters from the archives,” Mouni Roy left a lasting impression on her fans.

Unsurprisingly, Mouni’s Instagram post triggered a swift response from her admirers and friends, who flooded the comments section with compliments. What’s more, her best friend from the town, Disha Patani also couldn’t help but go all lovestruck with the look.

The talented actress, known for her versatility, has been actively engaged in various projects across different mediums. Having made a mark in both television and Bollywood, Mouni has been praised for her exceptional acting skills and on-screen presence. Mouni Roy’s work front remains as dynamic and promising as ever, with her contributions to the entertainment world showcasing her as a force to be reckoned with in the industry.