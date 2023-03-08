International Women’s Day not only marks the achievement of powerful women around the world but also signifies the struggle, stereotypes, and biases they have to overcome daily to reach that level. Women around the world are celebrating Women’s Day today, and the television actress Tanisha Mehta has also joined the bandwagon.

Tanisha, who essays the role of Ishani in Zee TV’s Lag Ja Gale, mentioned, “On Women’s day one should definitely do things to make other women feel special, and even on other days they should be appreciated. I really look up to my grandmother, mother, and my sister because they are strong independent women who are very inspiring. I wish more women would get the opportunity to become independent. This Women’s Day, I would request everyone to please always support the women around you.”

