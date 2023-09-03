Television | Celebrities

The famous TikTok star Mr. Faisu launched a new talk show, 'Long Drive With Mr. Faisu.' And he welcomes his first guest, Jannat Zubair, in style. The video is trending on YouTube.

The popular TikTok star Mr. Faisu makes a comeback with his brand new talk show ‘Long Drive With Mr. Faisu’ on his YouTube channel. For the very first episode of the show, he welcomed his very close friend Jannat Zubair. And his first-ever episode on his channel with 2.26 million subscribers is trending at #3 on YouTube.

The video was shared on Mr. Faisu’s channel on 1st September featuring Jannat Zubair. The video starts with the influencer getting ready for the show. While going for the long drive, he expressed his excitement to begin this new journey, and the amazing thing is that his first guest was very close to him. As the video proceeds, Mr.Faisu begins his journey and welcomes Jannat Zubair, recreating the Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani sequence.

In the video, Mr. Faisu looks handsome hunk in a black shirt and pants with matching shoes. In contrast, Jannat embraced her beauty in a golden kurta, pajama, and dupatta. The duo had a cute conversation throughout the video. Jannat and Faisu also enjoyed some delicious food. After treating themselves with mouth-watering full-course food, the duo wrapped up with a yummy chocolate dessert. There are some secret revelations, too. After enjoying the food, they returned home in the evening.

Watch the whole video for more:-

Share your thoughts in the comments section.