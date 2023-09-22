Television | Celebrities

Oomph Reigns! Jasmin Bhasin cuts it chic in black deep-neck satin shirt dress

Jasmin Bhasin, the reigning queen of style and oomph, recently set Instagram ablaze with her sizzling fashion statement. Dressed to kill in a chic black satin shirt dress with a deep V-neck, she left no room for doubt – she's the ultimate fashionista in town

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 04:15:17
Jasmin Bhasin, the reigning queen of style and oomph, recently set Instagram ablaze with her sizzling fashion statement. Dressed to kill in a chic black satin shirt dress with a deep V-neck, she left no room for doubt – she’s the ultimate fashionista in town. The dress, adorned with a sultry animal print, clung to her curves like it was tailor-made for her. But that’s not all – Jasmin added a dash of drama to her ensemble with high black boots that boasted killer heels. She’s not just reigning; she’s conquering the fashion kingdom!

What’s a fashion icon without the perfect hairstyle? Jasmin effortlessly flaunted her long wavy locks, adding a touch of enchantment to her already mesmerizing look. When it came to makeup, she didn’t hold back. Opting for a nude makeup look, she showcased the art of understated glamour. A hint of peach blush on her cheeks gave her that extra radiance, while her lips flaunted a nude pink shade that screamed sophistication. Her eyes, oh those eyes! They sparkled with a dewy charm that could make anyone weak in the knees.

But it wasn’t just a stunning outfit and flawless makeup that made Jasmin shine; it was her powerful message to the world. With wisdom and grace, she reminded us all that when we judge others, we’re not defining them; we’re defining ourselves. It’s a mantra we could all stand to live by in this judgmental world.

Check out photos:

The glamorous photoshoot was captured by the talented Bharat Rawail, and kudos to the masterful Taskeen for hair and makeup. Of course, it wouldn’t be a true fashion moment without the guiding hand of a stylist, and Ankiita Patel deserves all the credit. Jasmin’s elegant earrings, courtesy of Jewellery Alara and Offbeat Media, added the final touch of sophistication to her already stellar look.

In a world where fashion reigns supreme, Jasmin Bhasin has unquestionably taken her place at the forefront. With her unparalleled style, grace, and the ability to drop some serious wisdom, she’s a force to be reckoned with. So remember, when you think of reigning fashion royalty, think of Jasmin Bhasin!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

