Our main challenge is to ensure that Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai’s Nandini doesn’t come across as preachy: Meera Deosthale

Meera Deosthale, the acclaimed actress known for her portrayal of Chakor Suraj Rajvanshi in the television series Udaan, is currently captivating audiences as the lead character Nandini in Sony TV’s latest offering, Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai. In an exclusive conversation with IWMBuzz.com, Meera shared insights into her role, the show, and more.

What drew you to the role of Nandini in Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai? What aspects of the character resonated with you?

After my experience with Gud Se Meetha Ishq, I was seeking a substantial role. When I heard the story of Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai, I immediately felt a connection with Nandini. There was a relatable aspect to her personality and upbringing. Something about the show’s essence resonated deeply with me, compelling me to pursue the role. I believe I understand Nandini in a unique way, making me feel compelled to bring her character to life.

As the lead protagonist, what do you hope viewers will take away from Nandini’s journey in the series?

I hope viewers will learn from Nandini’s journey how to assert themselves and strike a balance between personal and professional life. Nandini possesses the ability to see beyond the surface and understand the deeper layers of a person or situation. She serves as an inspiration for viewers to stand up for themselves and empathize with others.

What similarities do you share with Nandini?

Nandini and I both hail from Gujarati backgrounds and share a strong bond with our younger brothers. Like Nandini, I tend to wear my heart on my sleeve. While I may not always vocalize my opinions as boldly as she does, portraying Nandini has allowed me to embrace some of her admirable qualities.

What challenges did you face while portraying Nandini, and how did you overcome them?

Our main challenge is to ensure that Nandini doesn’t come across as preachy. We aimed to integrate meaningful messages seamlessly into the storyline while keeping the narrative entertaining and natural.

In what ways do you think Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai contributes to sparking conversations and bringing about social change?

The series sparks important conversations and fosters social change by addressing relevant issues. While Nandini’s journey may not immediately prompt drastic changes, it serves as a catalyst for awareness. Her story reminds viewers of the importance of addressing societal issues like dowry and taking a stand against them.

Can you share any memorable or challenging moments you experienced while filming scenes?

Shooting on the beach in Porbandar while wearing a heavy lehenga was quite challenging yet exhilarating. Additionally, filming in Upleta amidst large crowds required careful planning to ensure a smooth shoot without causing disruptions.

What advice would you give to viewers who may be dealing with similar challenges portrayed in the series?

I encourage viewers to stand up for themselves and strive to prevent history from repeating itself. Seeking support from loved ones or authorities can be immensely helpful during difficult times.

How has your perspective on societal issues like dowry evolved through your portrayal of Nandini?

While I have always believed that dowry has no place in society, portraying Nandini has reinforced my commitment to speaking out against such injustices. I have learned to use my platform to advocate for positive change and raise awareness about important societal issues.

Finally, what do you hope the legacy of Nandini and Kuch Reet Jagat Ki Aisi Hai will be in the realm of Indian television?

I hope the show resonates with audiences and leaves a lasting impact. As a team, our goal is to entertain and engage viewers while addressing important social issues. I hope our association with the audience continues to grow, fostering meaningful connections and discussions.