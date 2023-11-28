Palak Sindhwani Meets Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar Says ‘Auspicious Day’

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma actress Palak Sindhwani is a social media addict who keeps sharing insights from her personal and professional life with her fans. However, today, the beauty shares photos celebrating Gurunanak Jayanti and meeting Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. Let’s take a look below.

Palak Sindhwani’s Gurunanak Jayanti Celebration

Taking to her Instagram handle, Palak shared a series of photos meeting the very prestigious person Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar. In the images, she shares glimpses of herself posing with flowers to the Gurudev himself. She went to meet the iconic person with her mother and father. For this special day, she wore a yellow chikankari kurta paired with white pajamas. The oxidized jhumkas and simple hairstyle complement her appearance. At the same time, the rosy makeover and bindi look enchanting.

However, in the caption, Palak Sindhwani expressed her gratitude for meeting the prestigious soul and thanked him for choosing her. “Happy Gurpurab! ❤️

What an auspicious day to be in your presence Gurudev, “Thank You For holding my hand and helping me walk through this journey, One glimpse of you and I get so emotional, You asked me – Happy?! And I just smiled like you know it all Gurudev, Pyaar ho aap, Thank You for choosing me,

I LOVE YOU!! Thank you my angel @shwetavyas1305 for always being there!,” she captioned.

