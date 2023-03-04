Traditional style statures can never fall behind when it comes to styling! And that’s what this beautiful Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress Palak Sindhwani owns up to when it comes to her fashion. Palak Sindhwani has now shared a set of gorgeous pictures in her stylish all white embellished lehenga choli, giving us pure goals for the forthcoming festivals.

In the pictures, Palak Sindhwani can be seen wearing a gorgeous designer lehenga choli. The blouse featured beautiful silver mirror work. She teamed it with a matching flared white silver embroidered skirt. The actress rounded it off with transparent white dupatta. The outfit is from the brand Amrut Surat, and is styled by Aniq.

For makeup, the actress pulled it off with gorgeous dewy expressive eyes with winged eyes. She completed the look with filled-in eyebrows. The actress rounded it off with pink glossy lips and a small stone bindi to round it off. Her hair looked perfect as she left it wavy open on her shoulders. Here take a look-

On the work front, Palak Sindhwani shot to fame with her amazing work as Sonu Bhide in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show, and managed to garner love in no time with her honed acting chops. The show TMKOC has been running for over 15 years now and is one of the most adored shows from the rundown.

What are your thoughts on the above traditional look by Palak Sindhwani?