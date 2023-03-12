Palak Sindhwani became a household name after she made her introduction into India’s popular show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah. The actress is also an avid social media user. Time and again, the diva has astounded her fans on Instagram given her spectacular fashion updos. And as of now, she has done it again!

Exuding nothing but sheer class and grace the actress got us absolutely stunned with her latest reel on her Instagram. Keeping her fashion sense right on top, the actress nailed the party look in the fashion transition reel.

In the video, we can see her showing her fans the spectacular teal blue bodycon deep neck dress. She then slips into it. The actress tops the dress with a stunning classy black blazer. Her makeup looked right, as she teamed it with smokey silvery eyeshadow. She went for winged eyeliner. Her lips looked perfect as she rounded it off with a pair of drop earrings. The actress rounded it off with a pair of black boots.

Sharing the video, she wrote, “GRWM for a Cocktail Party! 🍸💄”. The outfit is from the brand Urbanic.

Here take a look-

Palak Sindhwani plays the role of Sonu Bhide in the show TMKOC. The actress replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show, as the latter decided to quit the show. And in no time, Palak got her due recognition, given meticulous acting skills.

Do you love Palak Sindhwani as Sonu? Let us know in the comments below and for more updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.