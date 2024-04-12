Palak Sindhwani wraps up the TMKOC shoot, IWMBuzz wishes her!

Palak Sindhwani, the powerhouse of talent, is most remembered for her performances in the classic Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma. Her role as Sonalika Atmaram Bhide in the show helped her gain popularity. In her most recent video, she shows herself in ethnic attire as she finishes her shoot day before turning 26.

Palak Sindhwani’s Video Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram story, the actress shared a video of herself in an ethnic avatar as she wraps her TMKOC shoot before turning 26. In the video, the diva looks gorgeous in a red and gold work embellished V-neckline and full sleeves wrapped over the ethnic outfit. For an ethnic hairstyle, Palak Sindhawani could opt for a traditional Indian side-parted waves hairstyle that complements her overall look.

Palak could choose a classic and timeless look with brown shimmery eyeshadow, peach blushy cheeks, and dark lip color that enhances her natural features while still adding a touch of glamour. The diva opts for traditional Indian gold jhumkas and diamond bindi to complement her outfit.

She captioned her Instagram post, “My last working day on set before I turn 26, haha! 🙈🙄”

IWMBuzz wishes Palak Sindhwani a very happy birthday!

Did you like Palak’s ethnic video appearance? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.