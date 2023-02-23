The TMKOC stars Palak Sindhwani and Raj Anadkat have received immense love from fans to date. The stars have managed to earn immense love with their honed acting skills in the show Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, and have owned their own separate fanbases across the country. Given that, the actors have also managed to earn it own social media too.

All thanks to their regular posts online. As of now Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle to share pictures after a heavy workout on his Instagram stories, on the other hand, Palak Sindhwani got showered with love from his fans online.

Raj Anadkat took to his Instagram handle to share the picture. Drenched with his after workout sweat, the actor yet looked all rejuvenated in the picture. He wore a stylish peach pink round collared t-shirt and he teamed it with pink and black textured trouser pants. The actor completed the look with his messy hair and clicked a mirror selfie with his phone camera.

The actor portrayed the role of Tapu Gada in the show TMKOC. However, he left the show last year, and is currently venturing out in different pathways in his career.

Palak Sindhwani on the other hand got showered with love from her fans on Instagram. A fan page of Palak Sindhwani shared a collage of Palak’s moments from the show TMKOC. Sharing the collage, a fan wrote, “May your beautiful soul shine so brightly that even the shadows disappear… keep growing Palak” along with love heart emoji.

Here take a look at the picture-