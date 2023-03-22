Palak Sindhwani is popular for her role as Sonu Bhide in the show TMKOC. The actress has come a long way ever since she replaced Nidhi Bhanushali in the show. Owing to her amazing and honing acting skills in the show, the actress became a household name in no time. The actress is also an avid social media user and has a huge fanbase.

As of now, the actress has shared a video on her social media handle, where we can see her getting all ravishingly transitioned from hot to cute. The diva decked up in stylish adornments as she shared the video, swapping her style file from hot to cute and leaving us awed with her every bit.

In the first segment, we can see the actress decked up in a stylish denim shirt dress. The diva teamed it with sleek straight hair, bold eye makeup look and nude lips. The actress then went on to share some more clips, as she swaps her style from cute casuals to dressy babe hot lookbooks. Not to deny that she aced in each one of them.

Here take a look-

Sharing the stylish fashion transition reel on her social media handle, Palak wrote, “Can do both, From Cute to Hot! 🦋🫰✨ Pick your fav Hair look? 💕”

What are your thoughts on the above style files by Palak Sindhwani? We are crushing already! Are you? Let us know in the comments below and for more such updates stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.