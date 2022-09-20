Bengali actress Paoli Dam has come a long way now. Given her amazing acting chops on the screen, the actress has earned immense love from the netizens over the years. While she is quite been on the top-charts when it comes to Tollywood, the actress has also managed to earn her grip in Bollywood as well.

The actress debuted with the film Hate Story, and went on to work in several other films, series..etc.. Given that, the actress has also earned a huge fanbase on social media too. She has got quite a huge number of followers on her Instagram. What’s more, her daily dose fashion cues on her Instagram handle, got us even more hooked to her profile.

Saying which, recently we got our eyes on her latest Instagram picture, where we could spot her all gorgeous wearing a sheer deep neck plunging pink gown. The gown featured gorgeous balloon sleeves, that she elevated with a sleek hairdo and bold makeup look.

Check out here-