Photos Dump: Tina Dutta Celebrates 32nd Birthday In Dreamy Dubai Vacation

Tina Dutta is one of the most loved Indian actresses. She has garnered massive love from the audience for her acting prowess in shows like Uttaran and others. However, she was last seen in Hum Rahein Na Rahein Hum alongside Jay Bhanushali. However, the show didn’t last long and was last aired in September 2023. Apart from that, the actress treats her fans with her social media dump. And today, she shares glimpses from her dreamy birthday celebration.

Tina celebrated her birthday a couple of days ago. Born on 27th November 1991, the Uttaran actress turns 32 years old in 2023. She celebrated her birthday like a queen in a dreamy vacation in Dubai. Let’s have a look below.

In the birthday dump, Tina Dutta can be seen posing with a plate of cake in her hand. The actress looks gorgeous dressed in casual. Tina wore a loose white shirt paired with matching pants. Her hair, tied in a high ponytail with a scarf, looked attractive. However, the diva glows with rosy blush, pink lips, and a shiny makeover. With the plate in her hand, Tina Dutta strikes a beautiful smile, looking all cool.

In contrast, in the caption, she wrote, “Counting my blessings every second! A birthday memory that will stay with me forever… Dubai, you’ve never felt so special.”

Wishing a very happy belated birthday to Tina Dutta. Drop your views in the comments box below.