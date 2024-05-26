[Photos] Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner Manisha Rani Channels Rider Vibes In Dubai, Poses In Blue Co-ords

Manish Rani is basking in the glory of winning the Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 trophy. The Indian influencer became the talk of town after participating in Bigg Boss OTT season 2. With her distinctive personality, she caught attention. And now she is making headlines every day, whether her videos recreating Heeramandi vibes or sharing a glimpse of her photoshoot. However, today, the social media influencer shares insights from her Dubai vacation with her family.

Manisha Rani’s Dubai Vacation With Family

Jhalak Dikhla Jaa 11 Winner, Manisha Rani, didn’t just plan a fun-filled and adventurous weekend; she also celebrated the precious bond of family. The series of photos she shared showcased her and her family’s joy as they enjoyed a water ride in the sea during their Dubai vacation. Her father and brother, equally thrilled, posed with the actress, creating a heartwarming family portrait that resonates with everyone who cherishes family time.

Manisha’s dark blue co-ords, a perfect match for her rider vibes, were a sight to behold. The fitting crop top, paired with matching trousers, exuded a cool and stylish aura. The funky blue glasses added a touch of chic to her ensemble. Her father, equally stylish, posed with the actress, creating an adorable family portrait. These playful pictures are a testament to Manisha Rani’s fun-filled and adventurous vacation in Dubai, while her stunning blue appearance, blending with the serene sky, was a sight to remember.