[Photos] Shweta Tiwari Flaunts Fusion Fashion In Western Ivory Blazer Set With Traditional Oxidised Jewelry

Shweta Tiwari is known for her role as Aparajita, a lead character in Zee TV’s Main Hoon Aparajita. Besides her acting skills, Shweta Tiwari is known for her fashion and stunning beauty. Whether wearing a stunning Western fit or a traditional outfit, the diva knows how to slay in every outfit, and her Instagram is proof of this. Recently, Shweta Tiwari shared stunning photos of herself showcasing her fusion fashion in a Western look with a traditional tadka. Check out the photos below!

Shweta Tiwari’s Ivory Blazer Set Photos-

Shweta Tiwari shared photoshoot pictures of herself wearing a stunning western fit with a fusion twist. The outfit features an ivory lapel collar, roll-up sleeves with a black button, and a laser-cut blazer, adding a touch of elegance to her fit. The actress pairs her look with matching color pants with breathable cotton fabric, ensuring comfort, and laser cuts on the hemline while maintaining a stylish appearance.

Shweta Tiwari’s Hairstyle And Makeup-

Shweta styles her look by leaving her hair a side-partition low ponytail hairstyle with loose bangs, adding a natural and relaxed vibe to the look. Her makeup is likely stunning, focusing on enhancing her features while maintaining a radiant look. Soft, smokey eyes, peach glossy on the lips, and shimmery cheeks complement the simplicity of her ensemble. Shweta’s accessories include a necklace, kadas and rings, and silver shoe heels, adding a fusion element to her western fit. In the photos, Shweta Tiwari flaunts her glam charms in traditional jewelry with elegant expressions for the photoshoot.

